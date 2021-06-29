STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Vaccine scam accused fake IAS officer quizzed in 2020 over job cheating complaint: Police

Deb even conducted a raid as an "IAS officer" and the report of it with his photo was published in a newspaper, the official said.

Published: 29th June 2021 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image for representation (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Fake IAS officer Debanjan Deb, arrested in connection with the dubious vaccine camps case, was questioned by sleuths of the Bidhannagar Police last year over a complaint of cheating regarding a job, a senior official of the Kolkata Police said on Monday.

It was at that time, Deb's family found that he was not an IAS officer, he said.

"In March last year, Deb was questioned at Electronic Complex police station after an oral complaint was made against him of attempted cheating regarding a job," the police officer said.

Meanwhile, investigators probing the vaccine camps case also found that between September and October last year, Deb rented a room in the Kasba area and started using it as his office, he said.

ALSO READ | Kolkata vaccine scam: CM Mamata says govt has no role, calls accused 'more dreadful than terrorist'

"He was paying a monthly rent of Rs 65,000," he said.

Deb even conducted a raid as an "IAS officer" and the report of it with his photo was published in a newspaper, the official said.

A team of the Kolkata Police's Detective Department raided Deb's house in Anandapur and seized several stamps and forged documents of various state government departments, he said.

"Deb's father is in quarantine as he is suffering from COVID-19. We have seized several fake documents and some stamps with logos of various departments of the state government. We have also seized three debit cards and bank passbooks," the official said.

On Monday, the police questioned 12 people who are present and former employees of Deb, he said.

"Some of the employees said that they got the job after paying him money," the officer said.

ALSO READ | Kolkata vaccine scam: Accused told police he wrote to Serum Institute for Covishield

Since 2020, more than Rs 2 crore was transacted through the bank accounts Deb was operating, he said adding that the arrested man had taken a loan of Rs 20 lakh from a private bank submitting forged documents.

A case of cheating and forgery was on Monday lodged at Hare Street police station against Deb after a person lodged a complaint that the fake IAS officer had purchased items such as sanitiser and masks worth Rs 1.2 crore but made no payment.

Deb was arrested a few days back for masquerading as the joint commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and operating a dubious immunisation camp in the Kasba area, where actor and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty also took a jab.

Three of his associates were arrested on Saturday as police included the charge of an attempt to murder along with other sections of the IPC against them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vaccine scam Kolkata vaccine scam Debanjan Deb
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp