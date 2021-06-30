STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Fake COVID vaccine camps: HC directs West Bengal government to file report on probe progress

Hundreds of people, including Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty, were injected with alleged fake vaccines at such a camp organised by Deb at Kasba area in south Kolkata.

Published: 30th June 2021 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to file a report before it by Friday on the progress of investigation in the case of fake COVID-19 vaccination camps allegedly conducted by accused Debanjan Deb.

Three PILs have been filed before the high court seeking an independent investigation by a central agency into the matter. Hundreds of people, including Trinamool Congress MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty, were injected with alleged fake vaccines at such a camp organised by Deb at Kasba area in south Kolkata.

ALSO READ| Centre seeks report from West Bengal govt on fake COVID vaccination camps

Questioning how the accused could move around with impunity using a blue beacon on his car and get entry into the city's civic body headquarters, a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee directed the state to file the report in the form of an affidavit by Friday.

The matter will be taken up for hearing again on that day. Deb was arrested by police following complaints of conducting fake vaccination camps masquerading as a joint commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Calcutta High Court West Bengal government COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine Fake vaccine camp
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp