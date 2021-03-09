STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Kolkata drugs haul: BJP leader's woman aide held, eight arrested so far

The woman, who is in her mid-20s, used to work for BJP leader Rakesh Singh, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.

Published: 09th March 2021 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

For representational purposes. (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A woman was arrested from New Town near Kolkata in connection with the cocaine haul involving two BJP leaders, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, who is in her mid-20s, used to work for BJP leader Rakesh Singh, they said.

She used to allegedly purchase cocaine from drug peddlers, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.

"We have arrested a woman in the New Alipore drugs case. She was engaged by Rakesh Singh to procure cocaine from drug peddlers," he said.

"She purchased cocaine at the rate of Rs 9,500 per gram and handed it to Rakesh Singh. We are finding out whether she is associated with other drug peddlers. We arrested her on Monday night from her residence in New Town," the officer said.

The woman has been booked under the NDPS Act, he added.

So far, eight persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

BJP youth leader Pamela Goswami along with her friend Prabir Kumar Dey and private security guard Somnath Chatterjee were arrested last month from south Kolkata's New Alipore area with allegedly around 90gm of cocaine that was found in her car.

Based on her statement, BJP's state committee member Rakesh Singh and another person, who was accompanying him, were arrested from Galsi in Purba Bardhaman district.

Another close aide of Rakesh was arrested last week from the Orphanganj Road area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rakesh Singh Pamela Goswami BJP Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021 Bengal Elections Bengal Polls
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp