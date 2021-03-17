STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drug seizure case: Kolkata Police seeks info about arrested BJP leader's guards from CISF

Guards provided by CISF accompanied Rakesh Singh during his travels and they could provide valuable inputs to investigators about the places he used to visit, the official of Kolkata Police said.

BJP flags. (Photo| EPS)

Image of BJP flags used for representational purposes (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police has written to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) seeking information about the guards of BJP leader Rakesh Singh who was arrested in connection with a drug seizure case, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Guards provided by CISF accompanied Singh during his travels and they could provide valuable inputs to investigators about the places he used to visit, the official of Kolkata Police said.

"We have written to them (the CISF office) asking for details about the guards," he said.

Last month, West Bengal secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Pamela Goswami and two of her friends were arrested after 90 gm cocaine was seized from the car in which they were travelling in Kolkata's New Alipore area.

Following her allegations that she was framed by Singh, a state committee member of the BJP's West Bengal unit, he was arrested from Galsi in Purba Bardhaman district.

Comments

