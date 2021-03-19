Illegal coal mining case: CBI summons two former civil services officers

By PTI

KOLKATA: CBI has summoned two former civil services officers of West Burdwan and Bankura districts in connection with the multi-crore rupees coal scam being probed by the investigating agency, sources in it said on Friday.

CBI has summoned former Asansol police commissioner L N Meena and former Bankura district magistrate S Arun Prasad in connection with the case, the sources said.

Both have been asked to depose before the CBI next week, they said.

The probe agency has also summoned businessman Amit Agarwal, a close aide of the SCAM kingpin Anup Majhi, alias Lala.

Agarwal has been asked to appear before CBI next week to face interrogation in the scam, the sources said.

On Tuesday, the agency's officials had raided Agarwal's premises at Kulti and Durgapur and at his head office in Kolkata.

The agency has been on the lookout for Majhi who is absconding. A lookout circular has been issued against him.

The agency had raided several premises of Majhi in the city and in the coal bearing belt of Asansol and Ranigunj.

The investigation agency is of the view that the coal scam, arising out of illegal mining from abandoned mines of Eastern Coalfields, runs into several thousands of crores of rupees.

It feels that part of the crime proceeds had been transacted through the hawala route for which the Enforcement Directorate too has joined the probe.

CBI had questioned Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira and his sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir in the city in connection with the scam.

Banerjee is the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Gambhir's husband and father-in-law had also been interrogated.