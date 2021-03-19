STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Illegal coal mining case: CBI summons two former civil services officers

The probe agency has also summoned businessman Amit Agarwal, a close aide of the SCAM kingpin Anup Majhi, alias Lala.

Published: 19th March 2021 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Coal India will close down high-risk mines that are beyond mitigation. (File photo | AP)

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: CBI has summoned two former civil services officers of West Burdwan and Bankura districts in connection with the multi-crore rupees coal scam being probed by the investigating agency, sources in it said on Friday.

CBI has summoned former Asansol police commissioner L N Meena and former Bankura district magistrate S Arun Prasad in connection with the case, the sources said.

Both have been asked to depose before the CBI next week, they said.

The probe agency has also summoned businessman Amit Agarwal, a close aide of the SCAM kingpin Anup Majhi, alias Lala.

Agarwal has been asked to appear before CBI next week to face interrogation in the scam, the sources said.

On Tuesday, the agency's officials had raided Agarwal's premises at Kulti and Durgapur and at his head office in Kolkata.

The agency has been on the lookout for Majhi who is absconding. A lookout circular has been issued against him.

The agency had raided several premises of Majhi in the city and in the coal bearing belt of Asansol and Ranigunj.

The investigation agency is of the view that the coal scam, arising out of illegal mining from abandoned mines of Eastern Coalfields, runs into several thousands of crores of rupees.

It feels that part of the crime proceeds had been transacted through the hawala route for which the Enforcement Directorate too has joined the probe.

CBI had questioned Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira and his sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir in the city in connection with the scam.

Banerjee is the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Gambhir's husband and father-in-law had also been interrogated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata coal scam Illegal coal mining case
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp