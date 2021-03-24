STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three Kolkata schools shut as students, teacher found COVID-positive

La Martiniere for Boys and The Frank Anthony Public School shut down their campuses till March 27 and March 29, respectively.

Published: 24th March 2021 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

A cleanliness worker disinfects an exam paper evaluation centre at a school in Tirunelveli

Representational Image. (File Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Three schools in Kolkata shut down their campuses after COVID cases were detected, officials said on Wednesday.

La Martiniere for Boys and The Frank Anthony Public School shut down their campuses till March 27 and March 29, respectively, as one student each of the two schools tested positive for COVID-19, they said.

St Lawrence High School announced that its campus will remain closed till March 29 as a teacher was found to be COVID-positive though she was working from home.

A class 10 student of The Frank Anthony Public School was found to be COVID-positive after attending classes on the campus on Sunday, Principal IT Myers said in a notice.

"The class 10 and 12 exams that have not been conducted will be rescheduled and students will be informed of the changed schedule.

Open house stands cancelled and the alternate date will be intimated to parents at the earliest," he said.

At La Martiniere for Boys, a class 10 student appearing for Onsite Rehearsal Exams, was found to be COVID- positive, because of which the campus had to be shut, principal John Rafi said.

"Therefore, all remaining Rehearsal Examinations for classes 10 and 12 will shift from the onsite to the online mode. The online schedule as given earlier will be followed," he said.

St Lawrence High School said sanitisation drive in its campus is underway after the COVID case was detected.

