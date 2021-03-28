STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Kolkata diary: All that has been happening in the 'City of Joy'

Various officials of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have been empowered to issue resident proof, income and other certificates in the absence of ward coordinators.

Published: 28th March 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Howrah Bridge

Howrah Bridge

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

Kolkata Municipal Corporation​ can also issue certificates

Various officials of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have been empowered to issue resident proof, income and other certificates in the absence of ward coordinators.

The certificates, which were issued by councillors and then by ward coordinators after the last civic board's tenure lapsed in May 2020, are required to get benefits under various social schemes of the government.

The executive engineer, assistant engineer and sub-assistant engineer of the civil department of the KMC can issue income certificate and resident proof certificates. Any gazetted officer can also issue a residence proof certificate including chief, deputy and assistant managers of the civic body.

Email ID for higher secondary queries

The state higher secondary council has come up with a helpline in the form of an email address where students can send any query related to the examinations due in June. The examinees can send their queries to hs2021@gmail.com.

Usually, the council comes up with a helpline every year in the form of phone numbers a day before the start of the theory papers so examinees can alert the council about any emergency.

Elaborating on what prompted to launch the helpline three months before the exam, an official of the council said a major change had taken place this year with the state government pruning the syllabus for the students of Class X and XII, who will write their board exams in June as in-person classes could not be held because of Covid-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 grounds airport expansion plan

Kolkata airport has put a hold on Rs 1,000 crore expansion project because COVID-19 pandemic has led to a sharp drop in the passenger count and revenue and the authorities are not sure when the volume would reach the pre-pandemic level.

The airport has lost 10 million passengers and a Rs 600 crore profit plunged to a Rs 200 crore loss. "The airport recorded a huge drop in the passenger count in 2021-21. We are not sure when the passenger count go up again because there is a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases. There is also a shortage of funds because of revenue loss," said an airport official.

Reschedule practical for COVID positive students: CBSE regional office

Principals of CBSE schools in Kolkata have been told that they can reschedule a board exam practical for a Class XII student if he or she tests positive for COVID-19. The CBSE regional office has said that if any candidate tests positive and is not in a position to appear in the practical exam, the practical for that student can be held at a later date.

Principals said this decision will reassure parents and students. Several schools have either started Class XII board practicals or will start soon amid rising cases. Three city schools closed down for about a week because two students and a teacher tested positive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata Municipal Corporation Kolkata news Kolkata West Bengal news Kolkata airport
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp