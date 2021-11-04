STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

CU ranks first among all Indian state-run universities in QS Rankings

While CU is ranked first among all state-run universities in India, it occupies the third rank among all the universities in India.

Published: 04th November 2021 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Calcutta University

Calcutta University (Photo | Calcutta University Website)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Calcutta University has ranked on top above all state-run universities in the country in the QS Asia University Rankings 2022.

Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University Prof Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee said on Wednesday that while CU is ranked first among all state-run universities in India, it occupies the third rank among all the universities in India - first being Delhi University and second being JNU, both of them being Central universities.

"I got the information after the ranking 2022, Released by QS Rankings on Asian Universities, was out. We have to carry on the good work in academics," she said Calcutta University is ranked 154th in Asia.

In the QS Asia University Rankings 2022, the universities are ranked across 11 parameters including academics and employer reputation, the number of staff having PhD, proportion of students from abroad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Calcutta University QS Asia University Rankings 2022
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp