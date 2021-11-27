STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Kolkata's air quality ambience ranges from poor to very poor

The air quality index (AQI) had ranged between 270 to 320 at Rabindra Bharati air monitoring station this November, he said.

Published: 27th November 2021 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

City traffic plys on the street after authority eased some restrictions and extended Covid induced lockdown till 30th June, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The air quality ambience across the city ranged from poor to very poor on Saturday, a pollution control board official said.

He attributed it to the smog phenomenon, typical of the wintry conditions at this time of the year.

The air quality level ranged from moderate to poor in the city for the past one week, he said.

However on Saturday, the air quality index at Rabindra Bharati University air monitoring station in North Kolkata read 312 (PM 2.5) at 1 pm which is in "very poor" category in environmental parlance, the official said.

Such air quality conditions have the potential to cause serious breathing problem for COPD patients living in the neighborhood of BT Road, Cossipore, Sinthi, North Dumdum, Paikpara areas particularly those afflicted by Covid-19 virus, green crusader and environmentalist S M Ghosh said.

The air quality index (AQI) had ranged between 270 to 320 at Rabindra Bharati air monitoring station this November, he said.

In rest of the city AQI was poor in the southern parts as well reading 245 at Ballygunje air monitoring station and 224 at Jadavpur on Saturday at 1 pm, the WBPCB official said.

Poor means breathing difficulties but not as severe as very poor.

In Rabindra Sarobar, Victoria Memorial and Bidhannagar areas, the first two pockets having large green cover and the last one a satellite township, the air quality was moderate indicating the situation may not be as grim as in other parts but neither satisfactory as well.

In Rabindra Sarobar the AQI was 147, in Victoria Memorial area it was 145 and in Bidhannagar 180, less than 21 points of poor category.

Last week AQI ranged from 150 to 250 across the city except Rabindra Bharati University, the official said.

As the subtle particulates hanging in air, caused by vehicular emission and other commercial activities, refuse to go away due to foggy conditions in this season, the air quality index takes a dip in winter.

The pcb is taking steps like banning smoke belching vehicles in Kolkata and Howrah, banning coal-based oven in road stalls and spraying water in construction sites to check the menace, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata air quality
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp