Major fire at plyboard godown in north Kolkata, no casualties reported

Six fire tenders were working to douse the flames, first spotted around 7.45 am at the first floor of the godown in the congested area filled with old structures, officials said.

Published: 10th September 2021 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

More fire tenders are on standby to prevent further spread of the blaze. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A major fire broke out at a plyboard godown in north Kolkata's Nimtala Ghat Street on Friday morning, officials said.

Six fire tenders were working to douse the flames, first spotted around 7.45 am at the first floor of the godown in the congested area filled with old structures, they said.

There was no report of any casualty, they added.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. It will be found out once the fire is brought under control," local TMC MLA and state minister Shashi Panja said.

There are more than 300 plyboard godowns and warehouses storing wooden materials in the area, officials said.

More fire tenders are on standby to prevent further spread of the blaze, they said.

