STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Three Kolkata schools, shut amid protests over fees, to resume classes Monday

Three well-known English medium schools in Kolkata announced that classes would resume on April 11 after their campuses were closed last week amid protests over fees.

Published: 09th April 2022 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Classroom

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Three well-known English medium schools in Kolkata on Saturday announced that classes would resume on April 11 after their campuses were closed last week amid protests over fees.

GD Birla Centre for Education, Ashok Hall Girls' Higher Secondary School and Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar, run by the same trust, had suspended classes on April 7 after protests by a section of guardians over pending fees.

"We will resume classes on Monday for students who have cleared all dues," a spokesperson of the three schools told PTI.

While suspending the classes, the schools had cited "the safety and protection of students and teachers" on account of the "agitation at the institutions".

The new session of the schools began on April 4.

The schools had earlier said that while most of the guardians had paid the fees, a section had only paid a part of it.

The GD Birla Guardians' Forum had earlier said that the school authorities created the stalemate to deflect attention from their "legitimate grievances" over fees with some students being refused promotion to the next class.

"We will go to the school on Monday and hope the classes will take place," a spokesperson of the forum said after the schools announced that classes will resume.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata Kolkata Schools
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp