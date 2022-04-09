Three Kolkata schools, shut amid protests over fees, to resume classes Monday

By PTI

KOLKATA: Three well-known English medium schools in Kolkata on Saturday announced that classes would resume on April 11 after their campuses were closed last week amid protests over fees.

GD Birla Centre for Education, Ashok Hall Girls' Higher Secondary School and Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar, run by the same trust, had suspended classes on April 7 after protests by a section of guardians over pending fees.

"We will resume classes on Monday for students who have cleared all dues," a spokesperson of the three schools told PTI.

While suspending the classes, the schools had cited "the safety and protection of students and teachers" on account of the "agitation at the institutions".

The new session of the schools began on April 4.

The schools had earlier said that while most of the guardians had paid the fees, a section had only paid a part of it.

The GD Birla Guardians' Forum had earlier said that the school authorities created the stalemate to deflect attention from their "legitimate grievances" over fees with some students being refused promotion to the next class.

"We will go to the school on Monday and hope the classes will take place," a spokesperson of the forum said after the schools announced that classes will resume.