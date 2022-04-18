STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Clashes near TMC MP Sougata Roy's residence in Kolkata leave eight injured; six arrested

Clashes broke out on Monday between two groups of people in the southern part of the city, leaving at least eight injured, a police officer said.

TMC MP Sougata Roy

TMC MP Sougata Roy (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Clashes broke out on Monday between two groups of people in the southern part of the city, leaving at least eight injured, a police officer said.

Six people have been arrested in connection with the brawl that took place near TMC MP Sougata Roy's residence in Lake Gardens area, he said.

"We are looking for others involved in the incident. A large number of police personnel have been deployed in the locality," the officer said.

According to police sources, members of the two groups allegedly bore allegiance to the ruling TMC.

The sources also said that the groups had been seeking control over the construction business in the locality.

Roy, on his part, said, "I have not seen such clashes in this area before. I am a resident of this area for more than 60 years. I had to call the officer-in-charge of Lake Gardens police station and seek his intervention."

