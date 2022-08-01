10 pilgrims die as van gets electrocuted in West Bengal's Cooch Behar

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: As many as 10 people died and 16 others were injured in West Bengal, after a pick-up van in which the victims were travelling got electrocuted late on Sunday night. The incident happened at Shitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district when the group was on their way to the Jalpesh Mandir in nearby Jalpaiguri district.

According to the police preliminary assessment, a short circuit in the generator part of the music system in the pick-up van could be the reason behind the incident. Local residents of the area where the mishap took place had rushed to rescue the pilgrims.

The 10 victims were declared dead on arrival at a local healthcare unit and the injured persons were referred to the Jalpaiguri hospital. The passengers were mostly from the Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar district. Further investigation is underway, police officers said.

"The incident took place around 12 midnight on Sunday. The pick-up van got electrocuted. Preliminary investigation revealed that it might be due to wiring of the generator which was fitted in the back of the vehicle," said a police officer.

The police said the pick-up van was overcrowded and carrying the number of persons beyond its capacity. "The victims could not even jump off the vehicle after it got electrocuted," said the officer.

7 Punjab youngsters drown in HP

CHANDIGARH: At least seven youth from Punjab drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district on Monday, officials said.

Sources said the incident took place when seven belonging to SAS Nagar district of Punjab drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake on the Sutlej river at Androuli village of Una. They were part of a 11-member group and were in the age-group of 16-18 years.

Earlier, they had gone to Pir Nigaha shrine in the state. They stopped to take bath at the Satluj river while going to Baba Balak Nath temple in Hamirpur district, according to reports.

