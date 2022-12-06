Home Cities Kolkata

Major fire near Kolkata guts 20 roadside stalls

Soon, the blaze engulfed the area and gutted at least 20 shops, they added. No one was injured in the blaze, which was brought under control by four fire tenders, officials said.

Published: 06th December 2022 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A major fire broke out in New Town near Kolkata on Tuesday morning, gutting 20 roadside stalls, officials said.

The flames were first spotted by locals at one of the shops along the Bagjola canal near Dhalai bridge in Gauranganagar around 4 am, they said.

Soon, the blaze engulfed the area and gutted at least 20 shops, they added. No one was injured in the blaze, which was brought under control by four fire tenders, officials said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, but is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short-circuit, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata Bagjola Dhalai
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp