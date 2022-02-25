West Bengal govt sets up control room to help students, people stranded in Ukraine 

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Friday set up a control room to help students and people from the state, who are currently stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

A notice issued by the state Information and Cultural Affairs Department said the 12-hour control room will be functional from 9 am.

"It has been opened under a senior IAS officer and manned by WBCS officers for assisting and helping students and people stranded from West Bengal in Ukraine," the notice said.

Families of those who are stuck in the CIS country can contact authorities on 2214-3526, 1070, it said. The total number of students from the state, who are stranded in Ukraine, is now being assessed, an official said. Russia on Thursday launched an attack on Ukraine.