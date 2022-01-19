STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA arrests businessman from Kolkata for providing funds to Maoists

The National Investigation Agency has arrested a businessman from here for allegedly providing funds to Maoists, an official said.

Published: 19th January 2022 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 10:14 AM

Maoists

Maoists (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The National Investigation Agency has arrested a businessman from here for allegedly providing funds to Maoists, an official said on Wednesday.

A team of NIA personnel from its Ranchi unit along with help of the Kolkata police raided his residence in Salt Lake's DA Block on Tuesday and apprehended him, he said.

"The man has businesses in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur and has been helping Maoist groups with money. We will take him to Ranchi for questioning," the NIA officer told PTI.

The accused will be produced before a Kolkata-based NIA court during the day for transit remand, he added.

