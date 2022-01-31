STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fake currency notes with face value of Rs 5 lakh seized in Kolkata, one held

The accused originally hails from Para village in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh but has been staying at Thane in Maharashtra.

Published: 31st January 2022 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: A 27-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested here after fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 5 lakh were recovered from his possession, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Special Task Force personnel of the Kolkata Police apprehended the person near Babu Ghat area in the eastern metropolis on Sunday and seized 1,000 fake notes in denomination of Rs 500, a senior officer said.

"We are interrogating him to find out his contacts in Bengal," the officer added.

