STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Mamata's security beefed up; cops posted at secretariat can't use mobile phones

The decision might also be implemented at other governmental offices. "It is a part of tightening the security arrangements at Nabanna," the top bureaucrat said.

Published: 05th July 2022 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 09:42 PM   |  A+A-

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

Bengal CM and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has decided that police personnel posted at the state secretariat 'Nabanna' will not be allowed to use their mobile phones during duty hours, a top bureaucrat said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken as part of measures to beef up security arrangements for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after a stranger managed to sneak into her residence despite the presence of a large number of police personnel there.

"It has been noticed that most of the time the police personnel on duty are busy on social networking sites that hamper their job. To curb this, we have decided to ban the use of mobile phones by security officials while being on duty," the bureaucrat told PTI.

The police personnel will have to deposit their mobile phones before they join their duty at 'Nabanna' and will get them back after their shift is over, he said.

The decision might also be implemented at other governmental offices. "It is a part of tightening the security arrangements at Nabanna," he said.

More police personnel will be posted at the chief minister's residence in each shift. "Earlier, there used to be 70 police personnel in one shift. From now on, there will be 18 more," the official said.

The administration also decided to set up additional bunkers, police pickets and a new watch tower near Banerjee's residence to tighten the security in the area, he said.

A decision has also been taken to install CCTVs at several alleys around Banerjee's residence in Kalighat, the officer said.

Banerjee, covered by a 'Z Plus' security, also has a 24X7 three-tier security around her residence where at least 150 police personnel and 10 commandos are deputed. She is accompanied by at least 32 to 36 security guards.

On the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, one person sneaked into Banerjee's residence at around 1.20 am and remained inside until security personnel spotted him at around 8 am. He was arrested.

The incident triggered a security scare as questions were raised about how he went past the Z-Plus security cover and managed to enter her residence without anyone noticing. The person is believed to have scaled a wall of Banerjee's house to get an entry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp