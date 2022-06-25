STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma again skips Kolkata Police summons

Sharma, in an email to Amherst Street Police Station, cited apprehensions of possible assault on her if she visits Kolkata and sought four weeks' time to appear before the police officers.

Published: 25th June 2022 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo | PTI)

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Saturday again skipped summons issued by Kolkata Police in connection with her inflammatory comments on Prophet Mohammad that triggered widespread violence in parts of West Bengal, an officer said on Saturday.

Sharma, in an email to Amherst Street Police Station, cited apprehensions of possible assault on her if she visits Kolkata and sought four weeks' time to appear before the police officers. She had earlier this week skipped the summons issued by Narkeldanga Police Station in the city citing similar reasons.

"We have received an email from Nupur Sharma in which she expressed her inability to appear before officers of Amherst Street Police Station. She has sought four weeks' time, and also said she feared attacks on her if she comes to Kolkata," the officer told PTI.

Police had on Thursday issued a summons to Sharma after a complaint was lodged against her at Amherst Street Police Station. Sharma's comments, made during a TV debate, sparked violent protests in several parts of the country.

Violent protests were reported from parts of West Bengal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nupur Sharma Kolkata Police Prophet Mohammad Prophet Mohammad remarks BJP
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp