Kolkata Police scanning area, checking phone records in Chowrasia case for clues

By PTI

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police slueths Saturday started the probe into the death of BJYM worker Arjun Chaurasia placing a 3D laser scanner near the abandoned building in Cossipore in north Kolkata, where his body was found hanging, a senior KP official said.

"We have installed a 3D scanner to create a map of the place as that would will help us in our investigations and checking on movement of people," the official said.

The investigation, he said, is still at a very early stage to come to any conclusion.

Chaurasia's body was found hanging on Friday and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in the city, visited his residence and demanded a CBI inquiry into it claiming that it was a "political murder".

The official said sleuths are also planning to scan Chaurasia's mobile phone to find out persons with whom he had spoken to on Thursday.

"We are also trying to find out the numbers of people with whom he had conversations in the last couple of weeks. Details of the calls from his number have been sought."

The police have also set up 8 CCTV cameras in the area where Chaurasia's body was found hanging and at his house to keep a check on possible evidence tampering and any threats that may be made against his family.

The post mortem of Chaurasia's body was conducted at the Eastern Command Hospital here on Saturday morning as per a Calcutta High Court order.

Chief Judicial Magistrate of South 24 Parganas district and Chaurasia's family members were also present at the Hospital during the post mortem.

The entire process was videographed, the police said.

Chaurasia's body was later taken to BJP state headquarters in the city where party workers paid their last tribute to him.

A large number of BJP workers escorted the body to Chaurasia's residence, which was bristling with policemen deployed to ensure the family's security.

His last rites were performed at Nimtala crematorium on Saturday night in the presence of senior state party leaders, including BJP state unit president Sukanta Majumdar.

Meanwhile, city Mayor and state Transport Minister Firhad Hakim questioned Shah's claim that the death was a “political murder” and said that it will "definitely impact" the findings of the post mortem.

"One cannot say whether it was a murder or a suicide unless proved. When the country's home minister is himself saying that it is a murder, I doubt how much the post-mortem report will differ," he said.