STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Protest at Calcutta University demanding online exams

Two high-power committees formed by CU have recommended the undergraduate and post-graduate end-semester examinations be held in the offline mode.

Published: 27th May 2022 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: Demanding online examinations, students demonstrated at the Calcutta University (CU) on Friday.

Around 200 students demonstrated outside the varsity's main campus at College Street, claiming that two months of classroom teaching was not enough for finishing the syllabus of a six-month semester and holding offline examinations.

"Classes were held on campus only for two months and we are expected to write papers based on the whole syllabus. This is possible only if exams are held in an open book format like the last two years," said Arijit Saha, a student of CU-affiliated Bangabasi College.

Similar protests were held twice in the last one week at the varsity's main campus.

Two high-power committees formed by CU have recommended the undergraduate and post-graduate end-semester examinations be held in the offline mode.

However, principals of colleges have been asked to give their feedback on the recommendation.

Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee told PTI on Thursday that the varsity will take the final decision after getting opinions from all stakeholders.

A CU official said that while the faculty is overwhelmingly in favour of offline exams, a section of students, including the students' unions, want the online examination system to continue.

Trinamool Chhatra Parishad state president Trinankur Bhattacharya said general students were demanding online examinations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Calcutta University Calcutta University Online Exams
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp