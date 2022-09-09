Home Cities Kolkata

Main accused in murder of two Kolkata teens held

Satyendra Choudhury, the alleged mastermind in the twin murder case, was apprehended by a special team from Howrah railway station, a senior officer of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate said.

Published: 09th September 2022

By PTI

KOLKATA: The prime suspect in the murder of two 17-year-old boys from Kolkata was arrested in West Bengal's Howrah district on Friday morning, police said.

The prime suspect in the case was arrested at a time when he was trying to escape from here, he said.

Four alleged accomplices of Choudhury were earlier held in connection with the incident.

The bodies of two boys were found at a morgue in Basirhat on September 6, almost a fortnight after they went missing.

The police later said that the duo was strangled to death.

Local police in the Malancha area of North 24 Parganas district had spotted the bodies on Basanti Highway and taken them to the morgue.

The West Bengal government had on Wednesday suspended the inspector in charge and another officer of the Baguiati Police Station, where a missing complaint was lodged by the parents of the boys.

The case was handed over to the state CID from Baguiati PS under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, the officer said.

Both the Criminal Investigation Department and the Bidhannagar police were on trail of the main accused who had allegedly taken away the two boys from Baguiati on the pretext of helping them buy a second-hand bike on August 22 and two days later, demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore.

The ransom demand was made after the killing of the two boys in a car, the officer added.

