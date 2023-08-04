Minor crushed to death by speeding truck in Kolkata, massive protests erupt, vehicles set on fire

By PTI

KOLKATA: A minor boy died and his father was critically injured on Monday morning, after a speeding truck hit them while crossing a road in Behala Chowrasta area here, triggering massive protests by locals who torched several vehicles, officials said.

RAF personnel in large numbers were deployed, and police baton-charged protesters and fired teargas shells to bring the situation under control, they said.

The father of the deceased boy, Souranil Sarkar, is undergoing treatment at state-run SSKM Hospital.

The accident took place around 6. 30 am.

The protests led to disruption of traffic on the busy Diamond Harbour Road, a police officer said.

The truck driver has also been apprehended from Santragachi and the vehicle was impounded, he said.

KOLKATA: A minor boy died and his father was critically injured on Monday morning, after a speeding truck hit them while crossing a road in Behala Chowrasta area here, triggering massive protests by locals who torched several vehicles, officials said. RAF personnel in large numbers were deployed, and police baton-charged protesters and fired teargas shells to bring the situation under control, they said. The father of the deceased boy, Souranil Sarkar, is undergoing treatment at state-run SSKM Hospital.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The accident took place around 6. 30 am. The protests led to disruption of traffic on the busy Diamond Harbour Road, a police officer said. The truck driver has also been apprehended from Santragachi and the vehicle was impounded, he said.