Home Cities Kolkata

Minor crushed to death by speeding truck in Kolkata, massive protests erupt, vehicles set on fire

RAF personnel in large numbers were deployed, and police baton-charged protesters and fired teargas shells to bring the situation under control.

Published: 04th August 2023 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Remains of a burnt vehicle after a clash between police personnel and locals following a road accident in which a student of Barisha High School was killed by a speeding truck.(PTI Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A minor boy died and his father was critically injured on Monday morning, after a speeding truck hit them while crossing a road in Behala Chowrasta area here, triggering massive protests by locals who torched several vehicles, officials said.

RAF personnel in large numbers were deployed, and police baton-charged protesters and fired teargas shells to bring the situation under control, they said.

The father of the deceased boy, Souranil Sarkar, is undergoing treatment at state-run SSKM Hospital.

The accident took place around 6. 30 am.

The protests led to disruption of traffic on the busy Diamond Harbour Road, a police officer said.

The truck driver has also been apprehended from Santragachi and the vehicle was impounded, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata violent protest Boy killed in accident Kolkata protests
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp