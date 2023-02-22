Will drive out BJP by giving 'political medicine': Mamata

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In election-bound Meghalaya on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared that her Trinamool Congress (TMC) would drive out the BJP from the country by giving it a "political medicine" while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi likened the saffron party to a "class bully".

Addressing a rally, Banerjee appealed to people to vote for TMC, stating that it is the only alternative.

"When people have a disease, they want real medicine. Real medicine is our democracy -- our vote. Cast your vote for TMC, we will give a political medicine to BJP and 'wash' it out of the whole country. I believe we can do this," she said.

"We will show the way how BJP can be washed out of Delhi. It is a challenge that we will defeat BJP in the 2024 elections," Banerjee said.

Pillorying it on the Hindenburg report on industrialist Gautam Adani, she said nobody knows when the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and the State Bank of India (SBI) would have to be closed down.

"You have kept your money in LIC and SBI but what is the future? There is no future," the TMC supremo said.

She asked the voters not to take money from BJP in the lead up to the polls, cautioning that it might recover the same through Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation by conducting raids at households.

"They are dangerous. Manage with what you have. Do not take their alms," Banerjee added.

Meanwhile. addressing a Congress rally, Rahul said the BJP is like a class bully.

"Many of you must have experienced a class bully. There is one fellow who thinks he is stronger than everybody and bullies everybody. One fine day, somebody in the class teaches him a good lesson and he stops bullying. That is what BJP and RSS are," the Congress leader said.

According to him, BJP and RSS think they know and understand everything and have no respect for anybody. He said the two could be fought collectively but in a non-violent manner.

"The ideology of BJP, specifically RSS, is to try and destroy your culture, tradition, religion, history. We are standing with you in this fight. We are not going to allow the ideology of BJP to harm your language, tradition, religion, culture and history because for us, that would not be India. India is not a hateful, violent and angry country," he said.

He added that only a coward would try to impose his will on another person. He said unemployment and rising prices -- particularly of petrol, diesel, LPG and food products -- are the key issues.

"There is a massive concentration of wealth in two-three people's hands. The BJP is spreading division and hatred. These are some of the things we are committed to fight," Gandhi added.

