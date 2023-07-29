Home Cities Kolkata

Former Bengal Chief Minister Budhhadeb Bhattacharjee hospitalised

The 79-year-old former CPM politburo member has a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) and is under medical care for several years. 

Published: 29th July 2023 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. (Photo|PTI)

By Pronab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Former West Bengal chief minister Budhhadeb Bhattacharjee was admitted to a private healthcare unit in Kolkata on Saturday after the oxygen saturation level in his blood dropped causing breathing distress.

The 79-year-old former CPM politburo member, who has a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), was brought to the private hospital in a critical care ambulance from his Palm Avenue residence through a green corridor. His wife Meera Bhattacharjee and daughter Sechetana arrived at the hospital with the former Bengal CM.

“Bhattacharjee was under treatment for the past several years. The oxygen saturation level in his blood dropped to 70 on Saturday afternoon and we decided to hospitalise him. He also has a mild fever,” said a doctor who treated Bhattacharjee.

Sources in the private hospital said a board comprising a group of doctors has been formed to monitor Bhattacharjee’s health parameters and his treatment. “He is responding to treatment. Oxygen saturation level has gone up to 82 and temperature, too, has come under control,” said a doctor of the hospital.

West Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose arrived at the hospital shortly after Bhattacharjee’s admission. “The former Bengal CM is in the hands of efficient doctors. We wish him a speedy recovery,” said Bose.

Wishing Bhattacharjee’s good health, BJP’s state president Sukanta Majumdar tweeted, “Sad to know that former West Bengal CM Budhhadeb Bhattacharya Mahashay is hospitalised. Pray for his good health and fast recovery. May he recover soon and return back to good health.”

TAGS
Budhhadeb Bhattacharjee Former Bengal CM
