Home Cities Kolkata

Bengal: Boy dies in bomb blast at Buxipally public toilet

The 11-year-old died when bombs stored in a Buxipally public toilet went off.  

Published: 05th June 2023 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

KOLKATA: An 11-year-old boy was killed in a bomb blast at a public toilet in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Monday, police said.

The minor, a resident of Subhaspally, was seriously injured when he went to the public toilet near rail gate-1 in the Bongaon area and the explosion took place, a senior officer said.

He said the boy was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Apparently, bombs stored in the public toilet at Buxipally went off, the officer said.

Locals expressed shock over the incident and demanded the arrest of those who allegedly stored bombs in the public toilet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp