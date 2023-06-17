Home Cities Kolkata

Union minister Nisith Pramanik's convoy attacked in Bengal

Television footage showed clashes between activists of both parties, with crude bombs being thrown during the altercation.

Published: 17th June 2023 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Nisith Pramanik. ( ANI Photo)

Nisith Pramanik. ( ANI Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The convoy of Union Minister Nisith Pramanik was attacked on Saturday allegedly by supporters of the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district, a charge the ruling party dismissed.

The incident occurred in the Sahibganj area when Pramanik attempted to visit the Block Development Office where scrutinising nomination papers for the upcoming panchayat polls was going on.

The minister claimed that he went there following reports of TMC activists "blocking the road to the BDO office and engaging in malpractices".

"When I attempted to visit the BDO office, my convoy was pelted with stones. Bombs were hurled at us. TMC activists beat up our party workers, and papers belonging to our candidates were destroyed. It is shameful that the police stood by as mere spectators," Pramanik alleged.

The union minister also claimed that BJP workers were prevented from entering the BDO office, citing Section 144 of CrPC, while "TMC activists were allowed to assemble outside" the office premises.

However, the TMC termed these allegations as "baseless".

He insisted that the scrutiny of nomination papers should be conducted in the presence of central forces to ensure transparency in the process.

Television footage showed clashes between activists of both parties, with crude bombs being thrown during the altercation.

Reacting to the incident, TMC leader and North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha accused the BJP of "instigating its workers to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the state".

"The BJP is attempting to disturb the upcoming polls by creating unrest.

The union minister, accompanied by central forces, tried to disrupt the scrutiny process.

They are using central forces to spread fear," he claimed.

Widespread violence over the filing of nominations for the upcoming panchayat polls has left five people dead and several injured in various parts of the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nisith Pramanik convoy attacked West Bengal
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp