One killed, four injured in clash between two groups in West Bengal's Cooch Behar 

By PTI

KOLKATA: One person was killed and four others were injured in firing during a clash between two groups of people at Dinhata in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Tuesday, police said.

At least four persons were detained for their alleged involvement in the killing, a senior police officer said.

Several incidents of clashes were reported from different places in Cooch Behar district, a day after Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee addressed a rally there for the ensuing Panchayat elections, "Two groups clashed at Jariwallah village in Dinhata this morning. Some miscreants opened fire during the clash. One person was shot and four others were injured," the police officer said.

On whether the clash was between two political outfits, the policeman said that the matter is under investigation and he would comment only after the investigation is complete.

"We are investigating the matter. We will not be able to confirm anything unless the probe is complete. So far, we have detained four persons," he added.

Panchayat election in West Bengal will be held on July 8 for nearly 74,000 seats in zilla parishads, panchayat samiti and gram panchayats.

