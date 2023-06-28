Heavy rains lash Kolkata, heavy downpour expected in south, north Bengal

By PTI

KOLKATA: Heavy rain lashed Kolkata and its adjoining places on Wednesday affecting normal life and causing traffic snarls during morning office hours as the Met department forecast more heavy downpour in various areas in south and north Bengal.

Diamond Harbour recorded the maximum rainfall in the state at 214.3 mm, while Canning received 58.4 mm of rain during 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday.

Both towns are in South 24 Parganas district of the state.

Kolkata received 40.4 mm of rain as the incessant downpour caused traffic snarls in the city and waterlogging in many areas during the morning hours.

Some schools declared a holiday owing to the situation as people had a tough time reaching their destination owing to less number of public transport available.

The Met Department forecast heavy rain in the coastal districts of South and North 24 Parganas till Thursday morning.

The weather office forecast heavy rain in the sub-Himalayan districts of Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar for the next two days.

