Home Cities Kolkata

Misdeeds of party leaders led to by-poll debacle: TMC MP Aparupa Poddar

The MP’s analysis comes at a time when the TMC was facing serious corruption charges.

Published: 03rd March 2023 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

TMC Flag

TMC flag (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The TMC's defeat in the West Bengal by-election is being seen by the ruling party as a warning sign ahead of panchayat elections. TMC MP Aparupa Poddar, though has gone even further, attributing corruption within the party as the reason for the debacle in Sagardighi Assembly by-polls in Murshidabad.

In a social media post, Aparupa, the lawmaker from Arambag in Hooghly, stated that some of the prominent leaders’ misdeeds had led to the party’s downfall in the minority-dominated Assembly seat which the TMC bagged for three straight terms.

"Because of the misdeeds of some of the heavyweight leaders, we have been shown a red card and pushed outside the ground. In Sagardighi, we lost due to the malpractices of a section of the leaders of our party," she mentioned in her post.

The MP’s analysis comes at a time when the TMC was facing serious corruption charges that landed several party leaders and former government functionaries, which include former education minister Partha Chatterjee and party’s strongman and Birbhum unit chief Anubrata Mondal. Chatterjee was slapped with the charges of irregularities in recruitment in schools and Mondal was charged with cattle smuggling charges.

"The defeat was a major blow to our party before the rural polls. Our party is facing corruption charges in different sectors, ranging from education, the 100-day job scheme, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The corruption in the education department seems to have caused major damage as thousands of teachers and non-teaching staff recruited during Chatterjee’s tenure have already been sacked by the Calcutta High Court. Besides, our party functionaries are facing the ire of poor people who were deprived of their right to get houses under the Centre’s scheme," said a senior TMC leader.     

The TMC was defeated by Congress-Left alliance candidate with a margin of 22,986 votes in the Assembly where minorities form 58 per cent of the total electorates. When the Congress and Left Front failed to send a single representative in the 2021 Assembly polls, this time the grand old party is sending its first MLA in the 294-seat House.  

"The debacle in a minority-dominated seat, where we won three consecutive terms, is a warning message before the panchayat polls. People’s anger were reflected in the poll verdict. A couple of months to go to the rural polls which are not enough to control the damage," said another TMC leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aparupta Poddar Trinamool Congress Sagardighi Assembly by-polls
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp