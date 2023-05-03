Home Cities Kolkata

TMC Women's Wing on Sit-in against Centre's "step-motherly" treatment

West Bengal Chief Minister  Mamata Banerjee held a two-day sit-in in March against the Centre for withholding funds to the state for MGNREGS. 

Published: 03rd May 2023 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

Bengal CM and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The TMC women's wing launched a 36-hour sit-in on Wednesday to protest against the Centre's alleged "step motherly" attitude towards West Bengal and for not releasing funds due to it.

The sit-in at Mayo Road in the heart of the city will continue till Thursday night, party sources said.

The protest is being led by the TMC women's wing president Chandrima Bhattacharya, who accused the Centre of withholding funds meant for the MGNREGS and PMAY.

"Since December 2021, West Bengal has been denied Rs 7,500 crore in MGNREGS payments. Out of this, Rs 2,800 crores relates to wage payments. But it has been held in abeyance. As a result, 17 lakh families are suffering for over a year," she said.

Bhattacharya, who is also the minister of state for finance (independent charge), besides health and family, alleged, "The Centre is meting out stepmotherly treatment to Bengal as the BJP failed to win the Bengal assembly poll in 2021. Central funds have been stopped only in West Bengal, but the state will not bow its head before BJP".

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) aims to enhance the livelihood security of households in rural areas of the country by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year.

Accusing the Centre of withholding funds under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), she said in the rural housing mission over 11.36 lakh beneficiaries were identified in the state to receive houses under Bangla Awas Yojana. But in this case, too the Centre has not released its share of funds amounting to Rs 8,200.

"We are ready with our share of 40 per cent, but the Centre is unwilling to release its share of 60 per cent as required under the laws," she claimed.

Reacting to Bhattacharya's allegations, the opposition BJP said it has no role in the withholding of central funds to the state.

"The TMC has a habit of levelling baseless allegations. There was rampant corruption in the 100-day work scheme in the state," BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had held a two-day sit-in in March against the Centre for withholding funds to the state for MGNREGS and other housing and public works department schemes. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC West Bengal MGNREGS MGNREGA
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp