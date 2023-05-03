TMC Women's Wing on Sit-in against Centre's "step-motherly" treatment

By PTI

KOLKATA: The TMC women's wing launched a 36-hour sit-in on Wednesday to protest against the Centre's alleged "step motherly" attitude towards West Bengal and for not releasing funds due to it.

The sit-in at Mayo Road in the heart of the city will continue till Thursday night, party sources said.

The protest is being led by the TMC women's wing president Chandrima Bhattacharya, who accused the Centre of withholding funds meant for the MGNREGS and PMAY.

"Since December 2021, West Bengal has been denied Rs 7,500 crore in MGNREGS payments. Out of this, Rs 2,800 crores relates to wage payments. But it has been held in abeyance. As a result, 17 lakh families are suffering for over a year," she said.

Bhattacharya, who is also the minister of state for finance (independent charge), besides health and family, alleged, "The Centre is meting out stepmotherly treatment to Bengal as the BJP failed to win the Bengal assembly poll in 2021. Central funds have been stopped only in West Bengal, but the state will not bow its head before BJP".

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) aims to enhance the livelihood security of households in rural areas of the country by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year.

Accusing the Centre of withholding funds under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), she said in the rural housing mission over 11.36 lakh beneficiaries were identified in the state to receive houses under Bangla Awas Yojana. But in this case, too the Centre has not released its share of funds amounting to Rs 8,200.

"We are ready with our share of 40 per cent, but the Centre is unwilling to release its share of 60 per cent as required under the laws," she claimed.

Reacting to Bhattacharya's allegations, the opposition BJP said it has no role in the withholding of central funds to the state.

"The TMC has a habit of levelling baseless allegations. There was rampant corruption in the 100-day work scheme in the state," BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had held a two-day sit-in in March against the Centre for withholding funds to the state for MGNREGS and other housing and public works department schemes.

