Arrested West Bengal Jyoti Priya Mallick's health condition deteriorates, expert team formed

The minister, who was admitted to the cardiology department of the hospital, complained of numbness in the left side of his body on Wednesday morning.

Published: 23rd November 2023

Jyoti Priya Mallick. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Arrested West Bengal Forest Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick's health further deteriorated, following which state-run SSKM Hospital formed a medical board to monitor his condition, an official said.

Mallick, arrested by the Enforcement Department (ED) for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore ration scam, was brought to SSKM Hospital from Presidency Jail after his blood sugar level increased on Tuesday night, he said.

"He underwent an MRI. We are waiting for the reports. For an overall checkup, we have formed a team comprising one doctor each from neurology, endocrinology, medicine, nephrology, urology, and cardiology departments. They are going to oversee his condition and determine the next course of action," the official said.

Mallick, who has been suffering from high blood sugar and other ailments, was arrested this October.

