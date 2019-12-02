Mumbai diary

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

CST to undergo transformation

After an elaborate exercise for restoration and beautification of the heritage Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST), the station complex will now undergo a transformation for capacity augmentation as well as providing more amenities to commuters. While the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation is preparing the final draft for redevelopment, Rail Board chairman Vinod Yadav asked IRSDC to submit it for quick clearance. Under this new proposal, some new structures around the heritage building will be removed, while a few areas will come under pedestrian zone.

Impressive fight against HIV

With a 42% drop in sheer numbers of positive individuals over past five years, Mumbai’s fight against Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is impressive. HIV is transmitted through contact with infected blood, semen or vaginal fluids.Awareness, screening and emphasis on treatment have helped authorities to achieve these results. With greater awareness, social acceptance has increased. This has considerably reduced the number of patients dropping out of treatment. Reach out has increased as 94% of HIV positive patients are under treatment. The number of HIV positive mothers has dropped by 42%. However, despite the awareness, 93% positive cases are those due to unsafe sex. Incidentally, 77% of the affected are between 15 and 49 years of age.

New inmates at Mumbai zoo

The British era zoo Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan in Mumbai will get 23 new animal species over the next few months. Of these, leopard, fox and peacock pairs have already arrived at the zoo. The hyena pair is expected to arrive over next fortnight. Giraffes, zebras, cheetahs, hippopotamus, lemurs, ostriches, kangaroos, wallabies, emus, black swans, jaguars, tapirs, gibbons, chimpanzees, rhesus and bonnet macaques will be brought in from South Africa and Australia. Jackals, wolves, otters, sloth bears and snakes will arrive from Indian zoos. Lions, however, are not there.

Bigger, better Comic Con

Comic Con, an annual comic-based convention, is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai this week. As against just around 5,000 participants in the first edition of 2011, the Comic Characters’ jamboree this time is likely to have a footfall of over 2 lakh. Larry Hama, writer and editor for Marvel Comics, UK comic book artist Alison Sampson, and graphic novel Lionborn creator Sachi Ediriweera are prime attractions at the 9th version of Mumbai Comic Con. This year, the convention will also feature fancy dress competition characters from computer games like PUBG, Mario, Hitman etc.

abhijit mulye

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

abhijit.mulye@gmail.com