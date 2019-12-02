Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai diary

Under this new proposal, some new structures around the heritage building will be removed, while a few areas will come under pedestrian zone.

Published: 02nd December 2019 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

CST to undergo transformation
After an elaborate exercise for restoration and beautification of the heritage Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST), the station complex will now undergo a transformation for capacity augmentation as well as providing more amenities to commuters. While the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation is preparing the final draft for redevelopment, Rail Board chairman Vinod Yadav asked IRSDC to submit it for quick clearance. Under this new proposal, some new structures around the heritage building will be removed, while a few areas will come under pedestrian zone.

Impressive fight against HIV
With a 42% drop in sheer numbers of positive individuals over past five years, Mumbai’s fight against Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is impressive. HIV is transmitted through contact with infected blood, semen or vaginal fluids.Awareness, screening and emphasis on treatment have helped authorities to achieve these results. With greater awareness, social acceptance has increased. This has considerably reduced the number of patients dropping out of treatment. Reach out has increased as 94% of HIV positive patients are under treatment. The number of HIV positive mothers has dropped by 42%. However, despite the awareness, 93% positive cases are those due to unsafe sex. Incidentally, 77% of the affected are between 15 and 49 years of age.  

New inmates at Mumbai zoo
The British era zoo Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan in Mumbai will get 23 new animal species over the next few months. Of these, leopard, fox and peacock pairs have already arrived at the zoo. The hyena pair is expected to arrive over next fortnight. Giraffes, zebras, cheetahs, hippopotamus, lemurs, ostriches, kangaroos, wallabies, emus, black swans, jaguars, tapirs, gibbons, chimpanzees, rhesus and bonnet macaques will be brought in from South Africa and Australia. Jackals, wolves, otters, sloth bears and snakes will arrive from Indian zoos. Lions, however, are not there.

Bigger, better Comic Con  
Comic Con, an annual comic-based convention, is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai this week. As against just around 5,000 participants in the first edition of 2011, the Comic Characters’ jamboree this time is likely to have a footfall of over 2 lakh. Larry Hama, writer and editor for Marvel Comics, UK comic book artist Alison Sampson, and graphic novel Lionborn creator Sachi Ediriweera are prime attractions at the 9th version of Mumbai Comic Con. This year, the convention will also feature fancy dress competition characters from computer games like PUBG, Mario, Hitman etc.

abhijit mulye
Our correspondent in Maharashtra
abhijit.mulye@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp