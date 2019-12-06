Home Cities Mumbai

Shiv Sena to launch pilot project of 'Rs 10 meal' scheme in Mumbai

The meal, known as 'Shiv Thali' would comprise a wholesome plate with three chapatis, a vegetable dish, a portion of rice-dal/curry and a sweets preparation, and the menu will change daily.

Published: 06th December 2019 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena President and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The ruling Shiv Sena will launch a pilot project of the much-anticipated 'Rs 10 meal' scheme intended for the poor at Mulund on Friday to coincide with Dr Ambedkar Mahaparinirwan Divas' or the 63rd death anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, an organizer said on Thursday.

The affordable meal scheme, which was a part of the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress' Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's official common minimum programme, will be formally launched sometime next month by the state government, said Jagdish S. Shetty, a former Deputy Vibhag Pramukh of the party.

"This is a pilot project launched by my trust in view of the demands from the poor sections of society in Mulund. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar will inaugurate the 'Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Anna-rath', a vehicle from where the Rs 10 meal will be served to any needy person," Shetty told IANS.

The meal, known as 'Shiv Thali' would comprise a wholesome plate with three chapatis, a vegetable dish, a portion of rice-dal/curry and a sweets preparation, and the menu will change daily.

Initially, Shetty's Shree Swami Charitable Trust will run the Mulund scheme and depending on public response, will be extended to more areas.

The scheme was also part of the Shiv Sena's manifesto during the October 2019 assembly elections, which was later assimilated into the MVA's common minimum programme in view of its potential mass outreach, particularly among the urban poor and rural population.

