Upset with wife, Mumbai man kills two children, hangs self 

By PTI

MUMBAI: A man committed suicide after allegedly killing his toddler son and 3-year-old daughter in Vashi Naka area in the metropolis' Chembur suburb, police said.

The bodies of autorickshaw driver Dinesh Yadav (30), his one-year-old son Pranay and daughter Netra were discovered on Sunday morning, an official informed.

"Yadav first killed his two children and then hanged himself from the ceiling fan. It seems he was upset as his wife had left home after a quarrel and had not returned. His brother, who had been trying his phone for long, found the bodies after he reached Yadav's home this morning," said Zone VI Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashikumar Meena.