Two detained in Mumbai for stealing onions worth Rs 20,000 

The theft took place between the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in a market in Dongri in south Mumbai, an official said.

Published: 11th December 2019 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

Two persons were detained on Tuesday in connection with the theft of 168kg of onions. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two persons were detained on Tuesday in connection with the theft of 168kg of onions worth more than Rs 20,000 here last week, police said.

In total, 168 kg of onions, whose prices have skyrocketed in the recent past, making them a precious commodity, were stolen from two shops in the market, he said.

According to 47-year old complainant Akbar Shaikh, who is into business of selling onions and potatoes, 112 kg of the popular vegetable stored by him were found missing from his shop.

An enquiry with a neighbouring shop owner revealed that another 56 kg of onions were stolen from his outlet too, the police official said.

Accordingly, Shaikh approached the Dongri police station and filed a complaint against unidentified persons for onion theft, he said.

The day 168kg of onions were stolen, their selling price in the retail market was Rs 120 a kg (total loss of Rs 20,160), the official said.

The police registered an offence under IPC section 379 (theft) and launched a probe.

On Tuesday, the police detained two persons in connection with the theft and their interrogation was on, he said.

