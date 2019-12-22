Home Cities Mumbai

Fire breaks out in Mumbai building; five rescued

The blaze remained confined to two to three flats on the seventh and eighth floors of the Labh Shrivali building situated on the Bajaj Road in Vile Parle

Published: 22nd December 2019 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 11:19 PM

Fire broke out at a Vile Parle high rise. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Five persons were rescued after a major fire occurred on two floors of a residential building in suburban Vile Parle in Mumbai on Sunday night, Fire officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The blaze remained confined to two to three flats on the seventh and eighth floors of the Labh Shrivali building situated on the Bajaj Road in Vile Parle (W).

The fire raged for almost two hours before it was doused completely around 9:30 pm, a senior official said.

Of the total two wings in the building, wing A is ground plus 12-storied while wing B is ground plus nine-storied.

The number of units located on each floor cannot be known.

"Five persons, including a woman, were rescued during the operation. Nobody was trapped on the terrace of the building. The woman was rescued from the eighth floor of the B wing," Chief Fire Officer P Rahangdale told PTI at 10 pm.

He said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Eight fire engines, five jumbo water tanks, three turntable ladders, a control post, a breathing apparatus van, a quick response van were pressed into service to put out the flames, he said.

Fire fighting system of the building was found to be non-operational, the chief fire officer said.

He said electricity and water supply to the building will be disconnected till the fire fighting system becomes functional.

"Further action will be taken under Fire Act," Rahangdale added.

Senior Juhu police station inspector Pandharinath Vavhal said the fire started from an eighth floor flat on one of the two wings where some interior decoration work was going on.

"Further action will be taken on the report of the Fire Brigade," he added.

