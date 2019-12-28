Congress celebrates its 135th foundation day, takes out flag march in Mumbai

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra unit of the Congress on Saturday took out a flag march here with the message of 'Save Bharat-Save Constitution' on the occasion of the party's foundation day.

The march was taken out between the August Kranti Maidan and the statue of Lokmanya Tilak near Girgaum Chowpatty.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra, Mallikarjun Kharge, and other state unit leaders participated in the march, which began after the flag-hoisting ceremony at Tejpal Hall near August Kranti Maidan.

It was in this hall, the foundation of the Congress party was laid in 1885.

Before the march began, the party leaders and workers also paid homage at the martyrs' memorial at August Kranti Maidan.

Party president Sonia Gandhi earlier Saturday hoisted the tricolour at the party headquarters in New Delhi to kick-start its 135th foundation day celebrations on Saturday.

Senior Congress leaders including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Motilal Vora, AK Antony, and Rahul Gandhi sang 'Vande Matram' on the occasion.

"Sacrifice for the nation stands above all else for the Congress party. From the time of our foundation, through the Indian independence movement and for all the days to come, India comes first," the party said on its official Twitter handle.

"135 years of Unity, 135 years of justice, 135 years of equality, 135 years of ahimsa, 135 years of freedom. Today we celebrate 135 years of Indian National Congress," it said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, acknowledged the selfless contribution of millions of Congress workers through the ages.

The party plans to hold marches throughout the country to spread the message of 'Save Constitution-Save India' and its leaders will read the Preamble of the Constitution in their respective languages at public meetings organised for this purpose during the day.

Rahul Gandhi will join the program in Guwahati while Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will participate in a programme in Lucknow. Other senior leaders will also participate in events in their respective states, said the party in a statement.

"Congress party will rise to every occasion when there is a challenge to the constitution of India and any effort to derail the country from its path of progress amidst historical unemployment and pall of economic gloom," the statement read.

Congress was founded by a British, Allan Octavian Hume, on December 28, 1885.

(With ANI Inputs)