Home Cities Mumbai

Congress celebrates its 135th foundation day, takes out flag march in Mumbai

The march was taken out between the August Kranti Maidan and the statue of Lokmanya Tilak near Girgaum Chowpatty.

Published: 28th December 2019 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Congress supporters participate in a march against the BJP government on party's 135th foundation day in Mumbai Saturday Dec. 28 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Congress supporters participate in a march against the BJP government on party's 135th foundation day in Mumbai Saturday Dec. 28 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra unit of the Congress on Saturday took out a flag march here with the message of 'Save Bharat-Save Constitution' on the occasion of the party's foundation day.

The march was taken out between the August Kranti Maidan and the statue of Lokmanya Tilak near Girgaum Chowpatty.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra, Mallikarjun Kharge, and other state unit leaders participated in the march, which began after the flag-hoisting ceremony at Tejpal Hall near August Kranti Maidan.

It was in this hall, the foundation of the Congress party was laid in 1885.

Before the march began, the party leaders and workers also paid homage at the martyrs' memorial at August Kranti Maidan.

Party president Sonia Gandhi earlier Saturday hoisted the tricolour at the party headquarters in New Delhi to kick-start its 135th foundation day celebrations on Saturday.

Senior Congress leaders including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Motilal Vora, AK Antony, and Rahul Gandhi sang 'Vande Matram' on the occasion.

"Sacrifice for the nation stands above all else for the Congress party. From the time of our foundation, through the Indian independence movement and for all the days to come, India comes first," the party said on its official Twitter handle.

"135 years of Unity, 135 years of justice, 135 years of equality, 135 years of ahimsa, 135 years of freedom. Today we celebrate 135 years of Indian National Congress," it said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, acknowledged the selfless contribution of millions of Congress workers through the ages.

The party plans to hold marches throughout the country to spread the message of 'Save Constitution-Save India' and its leaders will read the Preamble of the Constitution in their respective languages at public meetings organised for this purpose during the day.

Rahul Gandhi will join the program in Guwahati while Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will participate in a programme in Lucknow. Other senior leaders will also participate in events in their respective states, said the party in a statement.

"Congress party will rise to every occasion when there is a challenge to the constitution of India and any effort to derail the country from its path of progress amidst historical unemployment and pall of economic gloom," the statement read.

Congress was founded by a British, Allan Octavian Hume, on December 28, 1885.

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress Congress Foundation Day
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp