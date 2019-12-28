Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbaikars split, rally for and against Citizenship Act and NRC

A massive crowd also gathered at the historic August Kranti Maidan at Grant Road to rally in favour of the CAA.

Published: 28th December 2019 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Protesters participate in a rally to oppose CAA and NRC organised by Joint Action Committee for Social Justice at Azad Maidan in Mumbai Friday Dec. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The sharp division in society over the CAA and the NRC came to the fore on Friday in Mumbai where two massive rallies were held for and against the amended law just four km apart.

Hundreds of people gathered at Azad Maidan near CST in south Mumbai to protest against the CAA and NRC.

There were students, rights activists, celebrities, professionals and burqa-clad women who carried banners slamming the move and raised slogans against the Modi government.

Actors Swara Bhaskar and Richa Chadha were among those who joined the protest organised by the Joint Action Committee for Social Justice.

A massive crowd also gathered at the historic August Kranti Maidan at Grant Road to rally in favour of the CAA. Incidentally, the venue had seen a massive anti-CAA protest last week.

At the rally, organised by BJP’s Samvidan Samman Manch’, people were seen carrying national flags and placards with slogans in support of CAA and NRC.

They were also carrying photographs of Dr B R Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar, Mahatma Jyotiba Fule, Bharat Mata and Shahuji Maharaj.

The organisers had planned to march from August Kranti Maidan to Lokmanya Tilak statue at Girgaum Chowpatty, but were denied permission by Mumbai police.

Addressing the crowd, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the huge presence at the rally indicated “massive support” for the decision.

Accusing the opposition of spreading misinformation and misleading Indian Muslims, he said, “Pakistan did not fulfill the (implicit) assurance during Partition that minorities will be protected. Hence India has to look after them because they are our people.”

