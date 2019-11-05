Home Cities Mumbai

Man with gutkha worth Rs 6 lakh arrested in Mumbai

Published: 05th November 2019 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 30-year-old man was arrested for the alleged possession of gutkha worth Rs 6 lakh in the western suburb of Khar here, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Mumbai police's crime branch on Monday nabbed Abu Sahama Riyaz Ahmad Khan from a parked van, which was loaded with the banned substance, an official said.

After interrogating Khan, the crime branch team and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials raided two of his godowns in Khar and seized gutkha worth Rs 6 lakh, he added.

Khan, a Nala Sopara resident, has been arrested under relevant sections of the FDA Act and further investigations are underway, he said.

TAGS
Mumbai Gutka ban gutka seized Food and Drug Administration FDA
