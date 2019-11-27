Tributes paid to martyrs of 26/11 attack

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Floral tributes were paid on Tuesday to those who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists who had attacked Mumbai on this day 11 years ago.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari placed wreaths and saluted the police martyrs at the Police Memorial in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The Governor met the family members of martyr police officers and police personnel present on this occasion.

Veteran police officers JF Ribeiro, MN Singh, Ronald Mendonca and others were present on the occasion at Mumbai Police Gymkhana in south Mumbai. On November 26, 2008, 10 terrorists arrived by sea route and opened fire at people killing 166, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others, besides damaging property worth crores.

The then ATS chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai’s Addl CP Ashok Kamte, Senior PI Vijay Salaskar and ASI Tukaram Omble were among those killed in the attack.

The siege

The attacks had begun on November 26 and lasted till November 29.