40-year-old Mumbai man fined Rs 9,150 for 'cruelly' killing cat

Published: 10th October 2019 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 11:57 AM

Representational Image. | (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A Mumbai court has imposed a fine of Rs 9,150 on a 40-year-old man for brutally killing a cat in suburban Chembur last year.

Metropolitan Magistrate R S Pajankar, in his order last month, convicted Sanjay Gade under IPC Sections 428 (mischief by killing animal) and 201 (disappearance of evidence), and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

According to the prosecution, Gade "cruelly" killed the cat and disposed of the carcass at Indira Nagar in suburban Chembur in May 2018.

Based on a complaint filed by RCF police station's sub-inspector Nirali Rohit, a case was registered against Gade.

The accused later admitted to his guilt and prayed for minimum imprisonment.

"He submitted that there was no pressure or undue influence on him for admitting the guilt. Therefore, his plea is accepted," the court said in its order.

The court further said that since the accused was a "physically and mentally sick person" it took a lenient view while awarding him the sentence.

