Mumbai man held for pushing models into prostitution on promise of films

The accused, Sahawan Ali alias Mannu Chanai Kaviraj, 45, was arrested after a raid was conducted at a luxurious hotel in Aarey Colony in Goregaon east on Friday night.

Published: 12th October 2019 06:24 PM

By PTI

MUMBAI: Police have arrested a man for allegedly pushing two women models into prostitution on the false promise of giving them roles in Bollywood movies by posing as a film director, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, Sahawan Ali alias Mannu Chanai Kaviraj, 45, was arrested after a raid was conducted at a luxurious hotel in Aarey Colony in Goregaon east on Friday night.

The operation was conducted by the officials of the social service wing of the crime branch, he said.

"Based on a tip-off, the social service branch laid a trap and rescued the two models following the raid. He pushed these models into prostitution on the promise of giving them roles in movies and web series," the official said.

According to the official, Kaviraj used to pose as a film director and promise opportunity to work in Bollywood to the models.

"He used to send the models for prostitution to neighbouring cities and states as well," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Enforcement), Rajendra Dabhade, said.

The accused was booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act by the Aarey police station, he added.

