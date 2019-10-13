Home Cities Mumbai

Security outside Salman Khan's Mumbai residence tightened following anti-Bigg Boss protests

A group of protesters, including members of Karni Sena, held protests on Friday outside Khan's Bandra bandstand residence in western Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

Published: 13th October 2019 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Police have beefed up security outside the Bandra residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the wake of protests seeking ban on "Bigg Boss Season 13" for inclusion of a new concept which they claimed is "against Indian culture and promoting vulgarity".

A group of protesters, including members of Karni Sena, held protests on Friday outside Khan's Bandra bandstand residence in western Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

"Police detained protesters from the spot and increased security outside the residence," he said.

He said protesters were demanding ban on the reality show hosted by Khan for inclusion of a new concept called "Bed Friends Forever", under which contestants have to share beds with fellow inmates.

"The concept was heavily criticised by several organisations, including Karni Sena, which claimed that it was promoting vulgarity and is against Indian culture," the official said.

To avoid any untoward incident we have increased vigil outside the actor's residence, he said, adding that the situation is normal now.

In the show, contestants called "housemates" live together in a specially constructed house that is isolated from the outside world. Housemates are voted out (usually on a weekly basis) until only one remains and wins the cash prize.

During their stay in the house, contestants are continuously monitored by live television cameras as well as personal audio microphones.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bigg Boss Season 13 Salman Khan Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Hindi Mumbai police Indian culture
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp