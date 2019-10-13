WATCH | Major fire breaks out in Mumbai's 'Aditya Arcade' building, 9 rescued 

Home Cities Mumbai

The blaze engulfed the ground and first floors of the building, the fire brigade official said.

By PTI

MUMBAI: A major fire broke out in a five- storey residential building in Grant Road area here on Sunday, an official said.

No casualty has been reported so far, he said.

The fire brigade got a call about the blaze in 'Aditya Arcade' building around 6 am following which its team along with local police and ambulances rushed to the spot.

The blaze engulfed the ground and first floors of the building, the fire brigade official said.

While eight to 10 people managed to rush out of the premises on their own, nine were rescued by the fire brigade, he said.

"It was a level-3 fire. We rescued nearly nine people. No casualty has been reported so far," he said.

Of the nine rescued, two stranded on the second floor were brought out with the help of an Angus ladder, he said. Besides, four persons were rescued from the building's terrace and three from its third floor, the official said.

"The fire has been brought under control," he said, adding the cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

