Ahead of Maharashtra elections, IT department seizes over Rs 15 crore unaccounted cash under MCC in Mumbai

The Income Tax Department further informed that Quick Response Teams have been allotted additional manpower to monitor the use of cash to influence voters.

Published: 18th October 2019 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By ANI

MUMBAI: Unaccounted cash of over Rs 15 crore has been seized from Mumbai since the Model Code of Conduct came into force for Assembly Election in Maharashtra, the Income Tax Department informed on Friday.

"The Income Tax Department has so far seized unaccounted cash totalling to approximately Rs 15.5 crore in Mumbai since Model Code of Conduct came into force for Assembly Election, 2019, in the State of Maharashtra," according to an official release.

The Income Tax Department further informed that Quick Response Teams have been allotted additional manpower to monitor the use of cash to influence voters.

"The Department will give special attention to the movement of unaccounted cash OR valuables and also prohibition of distribution of cash or valuables meant for wooing the electorate, particularly during the period when election campaign ceases on October 19 till the date of polling (October 21)," the release stated.

