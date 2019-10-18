Home Cities Mumbai

It is getting revealed how perpetrators of 1993 blasts were saved: Modi attacks Opposition

Published: 18th October 2019 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 10:39 PM

Prime minister Narendra Modi along with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Shiv Sena president Uddhhav Thackeray and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale waves during an election rally ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections in Mumbai Friday Oct. 18 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Lodging a scathing attack on the Opposition and accusing them of having links with those who perpetrated terror in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hinted at the ED probe of NCP leader Praful Patel and said now, it is being revealed how the perpetrators of 1993 blasts were saved.

"The perpetrators of terror in India were shielded by some people in power," Modi said.

Taking a jibe at the alleged links established between Patel and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim 's aide Iqbal Mirchi, the Prime Minister said, "Kuch Mirchi ka vyapar karte rahe, kuch Mirchi se vyapar karte rate (some traded in chilli (Mirchi) while others traded with Mirchi)."

He added that all the links would be proved soon and nobody would be spared.

Modi, also spoke of a "faceless tax assessment regimen that would be friendly for honest taxpayers", which his government is planning to bring in soon to relieve the middle class of undue tax harassment.

In an apparent reply to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh’s criticism of economic policies of his government, PM Modi spoke about the tax reforms brought in by his government.

He said, "We are the one who did away with the angel tax. They were the people who had brought in that tax. We are the ones who did away with the corporate tax which were brought in by them."

ALSO READ | What is Pakistan's chemistry with Congress, asks PM Narendra Modi in Haryana

Modi reiterated his allegations against the previous regimen that their “Phone Banking” ruined the banks of India, and added, "Those who destroyed the banking system of India are either in jails of Tihar or the jails in Mumbai."

"No one will be able save the dishonest from getting punished," he added while assuring people of action against the corrupt.

Modi also spoke about the regimen of development and governance as displayed by Fadnavis government in Maharashtra over past five years.

“Our government is corruption-free and common man friendly,” he asserted while appealing people to elect Fadnavis back as the CM of Maharashtra.

He also observed that there was more enthusiasm in state elections than during Lok Sabha polls. The rally at BKC was the last campaign rally of PM Modi in Maharashtra before the assembly election for which voting is scheduled on October 21.

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis too accompanied him at the rally.

