Maharashtra elections: Rs 29 crore seized by I-T department in Mumbai

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Income Tax Department said on Saturday that it seized a total of Rs 29 crore in unaccounted cash in the country's financial capital since the campaign for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections began.

The election campaign drew to a close on Saturday evening.

The statement from the IT department did not reveal details about the seizure such as the identity of the persons from whom the cash was seized.

"The Department is giving special attention to the movement of unaccounted cash/valuables and also prohibition of distribution of cash/ valuables by deploying its Quick Response Teams at sensitive places in all 36 assembly constituencies in Mumbai," it said.

It is assisting the Election Commission to ensure the voters are not swayed with the use of cash and valuables, it added.