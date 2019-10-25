Home Cities Mumbai

Student in Mumbai arrested for doctoring girl's photo, threatening her

The user had sent this video to the girl's account and threatened to upload it on social media if she did not do his bidding.

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 20-year-old college student has been arrested by the crime branch of Mumbai Police for making obscene videos of a teenager girl by doctoring her photo, and later threatening to circulate it, an official said on Thursday.

The girl had noticed that her photo on the photo-sharing site Instagram had been doctored and used in an obscene video by an unidentified account user.

He then forced her to resend the video to another social media account, and sent her some vulgar messages on her Instagram account, the official said.

After the girl approached Lokmanya Tilak Marg Police Station on October 9, the police tracked down the accused and arrested him on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old college student seemed to have harassed two more girls in the same way, the police official said, adding that further probe was on.

