Mumbai Police draws parallels between 2011 World Cup win and anti-COVID-19 measures to inspire people

We are sitting at home, waiting for India to chase our target out, Mumbai Police tweeted.

Published: 03rd April 2020 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

The Mumbai Police have drawn comparisons with India's 2011 World Cup win to highlight the importance of sitting at home as the country fights COVID-19. (Twitter Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police have drawn comparisons with India's 2011 World Cup win to highlight the importance of sitting at home as the country fights the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet, the police have posted two different photos of the match-winning shot of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, which helped India lift the World Cup after 28 years, with a tagline that read- "India, let's finish it off in style! #INDvCOVID2020 #TakingOnCorona."

The picture on the left side shows Dhoni hitting the ball.

It carries a tagline "2 April, 2011 - we sat at home till India successfully chased its target."

The same picture is posted on the right side, wherein the ball is replaced by coronavirus and the tagline reads- 2 April, 2020: We are sitting at home, waiting for India to chase our target out."

On April 2, 2011, the Indian team led by Dhoni had won the World Cup after defeating Sri Lanka in the final match held in Mumbai.

